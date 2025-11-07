Bobo (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Bobo will miss a second consecutive game with a calf injury he sustained in practice prior to the Week 9 contest with the Commanders. The 27-year-old wide receiver did not practice in any capacity this week. With fellow wide receivers Dareke Young (quadriceps) out, Tory Horton (groin) doubtful, and Cooper Kupp (hamstring) questionable, the Seahawks will likely elevate Cody White from the practice squad again.