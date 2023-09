Bobo was targeted twice and caught a five-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Panthers.

Bobo logged 29 offensive snaps, which was just two snaps shy of first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba. We shouldn't read into that too much, as Bobo's usage can be attributed more to his run-blocking acumen than his pass-catching abilities. Nevertheless, getting on the field this much as an undrafted rookie is certainly a plus.