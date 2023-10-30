Bobo caught two passes (two targets) for 23 yards and rushed once for a three-yard touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Browns.

Bobo cut behind the right guard on an end around to open the scoring in the first quarter, becoming the first wide receiver this season to score both a rushing and a receiving touchdown. The undrafted rookie has been a great story this season, but his playing time is slipping now that DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are all healthy. In Week 8, Bobo played just 17 offensive snaps (31 percent).