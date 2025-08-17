Bobo caught two passes for 24 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's 33-16 preseason win over the Chiefs.

Both of Bobo's catches went for 12 yards and were from Drew Lock. The UCLA product has impressed during training camp and is on track to secure a roster spot, likely as the No. 5 wide receiver because of the emergence of rookie Tory Horton (ankle). Through two seasons with the Seahawks, Bobo has recorded 32 receptions for 303 yards and three touchdowns.