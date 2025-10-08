Bobo went without a target while playing five of the Seahawks' 61 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers.

The five snaps were Bobo's fewest of the season, though the third-year wideout hadn't been especially involved on offense over his prior three appearances on the season, having failed to eclipse a 33 percent snap share in any of those contests. He remains a core special-teams contributor for Seattle but is buried on the depth chart at receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton.