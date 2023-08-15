Bobo caught all three of his targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Vikings.

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and depth wideout Dareke Young (hip) didn't suit up for the preseason game, and Dee Eskridge (knee) and Cade Johnson (concussion) both exited with injuries. In turn, Bobo handled more reps than was previously expected. The 23-year-old capitalized on the opportunity by pacing the Seahawks in receiving yards. Bobo spent four years at Duke before transferring to UCLA for his final season where he caught 57 passes for a team-high 817 yards and seven touchdowns. His production was quite impressive even for a fifth-year player, but his 4.99 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 207 pound is concerning. As long as he keeps making noise in the preseason, however, he'll have a shot at one of the final roster spots this season.