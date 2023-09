Bobo wasn't targeted in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Rams.

Bobo was a preseason sensation, but he's pegged as the No. 4 wide receiver in the regular season. The 25-year-old rookie played 11 offensive snaps. As long as DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are healthy, Bobo's playing time will be limited.