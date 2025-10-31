Bobo (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Bobo was listed on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to an Achilles injury. He was unable to practice Friday, and the third-year wideout will end up missing his second game of the season. The Seahawks have ruled out both Bobo and Dareke Young (hip) and have listed Cooper Kupp (heel/hamstring) as questionable, so Seattle will likely elevate at least one of Ricky White, Cody White, Courtney Jackson and Tyrone Broden from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 9.