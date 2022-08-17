Curhan did not practice Tuesday while dealing with back spasms, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
While Seattle's coaching staff did not provide any potential timeline for Curhan's return to practice this preseason, it's unlikely that this recent issue will sideline him for long. The second-year offensive tackle is currently projected to compete with rookie third-rounder Abraham Lucas for the Seahawks' starting right tackle gig heading into this regular season, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.