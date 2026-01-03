Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Emergency QB for Saturday night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milroe (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the emergency third quarterback for Saturday night's game against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Milroe will be the reserve quarterback behind Sam Darnold and Drew Lock for Saturday Night Football. Milroe will only be allowed to enter the game if both Darnold and Lock must leave the game due to injury, illness, or ejection.
