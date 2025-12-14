default-cbs-image
Milroe (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Seahawks' emergency third quarterback against the Colts on Sunday.

As the emergency QB3, Milroe is prohibited from playing Sunday unless both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock were to leave the game due to illness, injury or ejection. Milroe hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since Week 5 against the Buccaneers.

