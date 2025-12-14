Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Emergency QB for Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milroe (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Seahawks' emergency third quarterback against the Colts on Sunday.
As the emergency QB3, Milroe is prohibited from playing Sunday unless both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock were to leave the game due to illness, injury or ejection. Milroe hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since Week 5 against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Set for usual role as emergency QB•
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Serving as emergency QB•
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Serving as emergency QB•
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Emergency QB3 for Week 11•
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Working as emergency QB again•
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Emergency QB vs. Washington•