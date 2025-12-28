Milroe (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Seahawks' emergency third quarterback against the Panthers on Sunday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Milroe will be the QB3 while Drew Lock serves as Sam Darnold's backup. As such, Milore is not allowed to play Sunday unless both Darnold and Lock were to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection. Milroe hasn't played since Week 5 against the Buccaneers.