Milroe (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Seahawks' emergency third-string quarterback against the Steelers on Sunday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie third-rounder saw the field for one offensive snap and took his lone carry for one yard during the Seahawks' Week 1 loss to the 49ers. However, as the emergency QB, Milroe will be allowed to see the field Sunday only if Sam Darnold and Drew Lock were both to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.