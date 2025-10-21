Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Emergency QB for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milroe (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Seahawks' emergency third quarterback for Monday's game against the Texans, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Milroe will be dispatched as the emergency third QB for a second consecutive game, which means he'll only see the field Monday if Sam Darnold and Drew Lock were both to leave the game due to illness, injury or ejection.
