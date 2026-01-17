Milroe (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the emergency third quarterback for Saturday's divisional-round matchup versus San Francisco.

Milroe will once again serve as the team's emergency quarterback and will only be allowed to enter the game if both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock exit due to injury, illness or ejection. However, it isn't out of the question that Milroe sees playing time, as Darnold is currently dealing with an oblique injury.