Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Emergency QB vs. Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milroe (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Seahawks' emergency third quarterback against the Commanders on Sunday.
As the emergency third QB, Milroe is restricted from playing Sunday unless both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock were removed from the game due to injury, illness or ejection. Milroe has appeared in three regular-season games and has logged three carries for four yards while not attempting a pass.
