Milroe (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Seahawks' emergency third quarterback for Super Bowl LX against the Patriots on Sunday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

As the emergency third quarterback, Milroe is not allowed to play in Super Bowl LX unless both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock were to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.

