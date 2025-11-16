Milroe (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, but he will serve as the Seahawks' emergency third quarterback, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Milroe will once again serve as the Seahawks' emergency QB3, which means he won't be allowed to play Sunday unless both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock were to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection. Milroe last saw regular-season action in Week 5 against the Buccaneers.