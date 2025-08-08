Milroe completed six of 10 passes for 61 yards while rushing three times for 38 yards in Thursday's 23-23 preseason tie against the Raiders.

Milroe played the entire second half after Drew Lock played the first half. The rookie third-round pick's muted passing performance in his NFL debut suggests he may not be ready to challenge Sam Darnold or Lock for one of the top two spots on the depth chart, though Milroe put his rushing ability on display with a 27-yard run in the fourth quarter. Milroe will likely see significant action against the Chiefs on Aug. 15 in Seattle's second preseason game.