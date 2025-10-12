default-cbs-image
Milroe (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars but will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

Milroe would need starter Sam Darnold and backup Drew Lock to get injured, sick or ejected to have a chance to play. The Alabama product and 2025 third-round pick has yet to attempt a pass in his pro career.

