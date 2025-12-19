Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Remains emergency QB
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milroe (coach's decision) is inactive but designated as the emergency third quarterback for Thursday's game against the Rams.
Milroe has been inactive for every game since Week 6 and will continue in his typical role Thursday. Drew Lock will serve as the backup to Sam Darnold.
