Milroe rushed once for one yard in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the 49ers.

Milroe came into the game on second down in the first quarter and rushed up the middle for one yard. The Seahawks have openly stated that Milroe would have a special package of plays during the season while Sam Darnold is the starting quarterback, and it's clear that they're easing the rookie third-round pick into this role. His next chance to get on the field will be Sunday versus the Steelers.