The Seahawks selected Milroe in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 92nd overall.

This is one of the most intriguing picks of Day 2, if not the entire draft thus far. Milroe is an extremely polarizing prospect. His proponents point to his undeniable tools; Milroe is well-built with a cannon arm and 4.4 speed. His detractors point to erratic accuracy and an inability to put touch on short and intermediate passes. Milroe started for two years at Alabama, completing 65 percent of his passes at 9.4 YPA with 39 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also ran for 1,257 yards and 32 touchdowns in those seasons. His 'wow' plays are up there with any quarterback in the class. There are moments in which he looks unstoppable, either with the deep ball or as a runner. There are also several concerning starts on his resume, such as the 2024 Oklahoma game, which explain why he was available at this stage. With Sam Darnold under a lucrative contract, the Seahawks can be patient with Milroe's development and see if they can turn him into a future starter.