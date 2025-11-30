Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Serving as emergency QB
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milroe (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings.
The quarterback has been playing this role for much of the season as he remains behind Sam Darnold and Drew Lock on the depth chart. Milroe has only played on three offensive snaps as a rookie.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Serving as emergency QB•
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Emergency QB3 for Week 11•
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Working as emergency QB again•
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Emergency QB vs. Washington•
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Emergency QB for Week 7•
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Playing emergency role•