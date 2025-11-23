Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Serving as emergency QB
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milroe (coach's decision) is inactive and will serve as the Seahawks' emergency third quarterback against the Titans on Sunday.
As has been the case for the majority of the regular season, Drew Lock will serve as the Seahawks' backup quarterback behind Sam Darnold. As the emergency QB3, Milroe is not allowed to play Sunday unless both Darnold and Lock were to leave due to injury, illness or ejection.
