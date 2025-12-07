default-cbs-image
Milroe (coach's decision) is inactive and serving as Seattle's emergency third quarterback in Sunday's Week 14 matchup versus Atlanta, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Seattle has consistently deployed Milroe as the emergency QB on game days, though he can enter Sunday's contest only if both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock are forced to exit due to injury, illness or ejection.

