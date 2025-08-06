Milroe and Drew Lock will split reps in Thursday's preseason game versus the Raiders, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Sam Darnold and the rest of the non-rookie starters are expected to sit out Thursday. A third-round pick, Milroe is competing with Lock for the No. 2 job, and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is planning on an even split for reps Thursday. Furthermore, Kubiak is expected to design runs for Milroe, who ran for 1,257 yards and 32 touchdowns through 26 games over his final two seasons at Alabama. Milroe's legs are compelling, but this game will be his first opportunity to showcase any improvements he's made to his accuracy -- the primary knock on his scouting report -- since finishing college.