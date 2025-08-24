Milroe completed 13 of 24 passes for 148 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's 20-7 preseason loss to the Packers. He added seven rushes for 31 yards while also losing three fumbles.

Milroe was the only Seahawks quarterback to play, and there were plenty of positives and negatives to take away from his performance. He struggled against the Packers' better defensive personnel and managed to lead only one scoring drive that came early in the fourth quarter, while also taking five sacks and turning the ball over three times. More positively, Milroe displayed solid skills on Seattle's scoring drive, showing accuracy to all levels of the field -- including an 18-yard touchdown pass -- while also picking up 15 yards on a designed run. Milroe appears likely to open the season as Seattle's third quarterback.