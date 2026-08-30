Milroe completed 16 of 26 pass attempts for 223 yards and one touchdown without any interceptions in Friday's 9-9 preseason tie versus Kansas City.

Milroe played every offensive snap for Seattle with both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock resting on the sideline. Milroe led the Seahawks on a seven-play scoring drive that ended in a field goal during the first quarter and a 10-play drive that ended with his touchdown pass to Nick Vannett in the third. That TD was his first of a relatively underwhelming preseason. Milroe is locked in behind Darnold and Lock once the regular season starts, so he could regularly serve as Seattle's emergency third QB on gamedays.