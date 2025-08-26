Milroe will have a special set of plays installed in Seattle's offense for regular-season games, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Coach Mike Macdonald said that Milroe will work with the first-team offense in practice, not necessarily that he will get snaps in games. Macdonald also noted that he wants teams to have to game plan for Milroe's mobility, and specifically cited the tush push the rookie quarterback ran in Seattle's second preseason game as an example. Sam Darnold is the undoubted starter heading into Week 1, but Macdonald's comments also set up an interesting decision as to whether Milroe or Drew Lock will serve as Darnold's backup.