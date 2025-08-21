Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Thursday that Milroe will start and play the entirety of Saturday's preseason finale on the road against Green Bay, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athleticreports.

Milroe played the entire second half of Seattle's preseason opener and entered the team's second exhibition tilt late in the third quarter, taking the field after Drew Lock on both occasions, but the rookie third-rounder will now get a sizeable opportunity to showcase his talents under center. While Milroe may need a longer developmental period before truly challenging Lock's status as the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Sam Darnold, he could contribute early in his career via designed runs in offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's scheme.