Milroe (coach's decision) is inactive as Seattle's emergency third quarterback Sunday versus Arizona.

This has become the norm of late for Milroe, who has frequently worked as the Seahawks' emergency QB after getting into three of the team's first five contests. Milroe won't be able to enter Sunday's game unless both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock exit due to injury, illness, or ejection.

