Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Working as emergency QB again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milroe (coach's decision) is inactive as Seattle's emergency third quarterback Sunday versus Arizona.
This has become the norm of late for Milroe, who has frequently worked as the Seahawks' emergency QB after getting into three of the team's first five contests. Milroe won't be able to enter Sunday's game unless both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock exit due to injury, illness, or ejection.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Emergency QB vs. Washington•
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Emergency QB for Week 7•
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Playing emergency role•
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Emergency QB for Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Rushes once in debut•
-
Seahawks' Jalen Milroe: Will get special package of plays•