Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Sundell is expected to miss "multiple weeks" due to a knee injury he sustained during Sunday's 44-22 win over the Cardinals, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Sundell sustained the injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game. The injury isn't considered season-ending, but it is severe enough for him to be a candidate on injured reserve. Olu Oluwatimi is expected to take over as the Seahawks' starting center in Sundell's absence, per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle.