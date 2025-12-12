Seahawks' Jalen Sundell: Practices in full Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sundell (knee) logged a full practice session Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Sundell remains on IR, but he was designated to return Wednesday. After posting a limited practice his first day back, Sundell upgraded to a full session Thursday. He seems to have a good chance of returning to action Sunday against Indianapolis, but the Seahawks would first need to activate him off injured reserve.