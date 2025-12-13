Sundell (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Colts, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Sundell was a full participant at practice Thursday, but he'll still need to be officially activated from Seattle's injured reserve list before he can take the field again. If he has to sit out another week with his knee issue, 2023 fifth-rounder Olu Oluwatimi would project to make another start at center in Week 15.