Fowler signed a reserve/future contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday, The Seahawks Wire reports.

Fowler earned a spot on the Titans' 53-man roster to start the 2017 season, but saw his usage drop as the season wore on, leading to his release. The 27-year-old has been on Seattle's practice squad since mid-December and will continue in the team's offseason program.

