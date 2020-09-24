Adams (finger) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Adams dislocated his finger during Week 2's win over the Patriots, but head coach Pete Carroll already ensured the All-Pro safety wouldn't miss any time. Wednesday's practice report confirms that notion, so expect Adams to be an every-down player in Week 3 versus the Cowboys. Through two games, Adams has a team-high 22 tackles and two sacks.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Injures finger Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Another double-digit effort•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Dynamic in Seahawks debut•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Ready for Seahawks debut•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Not demanding new contract•