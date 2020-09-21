Adams recorded 10 tackles -- one for a loss -- and a sack in Sunday's 35-30 win over the Patriots.

For a second straight week, Adams led the Seahawks in tackles and was the best defensive player on the field. Although Cam Newton broke loose a few times, Adams was instrumental in pressuring him and slowing him down as a runner. It was uncertain whether Adams would be a consistent IDP performer with Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright on the roster -- both recorded 100-plus tackles in 2019 -- but the All-Pro safety has brushed aside those worries and is a strong option moving forward.