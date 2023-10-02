Adams (knee) is active for Monday's game at the Giants.

Adams' 2022 season came to a close quickly when he sustained a torn left quadriceps tendon Week 1. It was a long and winding recovery for the seventh-year pro, but after putting in full practices during the entirety of Week 4 prep, he's back in action for the first time in 385 days. Quandre Diggs and Julian Love have fared well as a safety tandem so far in the current campaign, so it remains to be seen how much work Adams will be able to handle in his season debut.