Adams hurt his shoulder in Sunday's regular season finale against the 49ers and was in and out of the game after suffering the injury, but coach Pete Carroll said after the game that trainers believe Adams will be available for the wild-card round against the Rams next week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Carroll added that Adams' injury was to his other shoulder as opposed to the one he injured earlier this year, suggesting this isn't an aggravation of a previous injury. The Seahawks paid a hefty sum, which included two first-round picks, to acquire Adams from the Jets this offseason, and he responded by a setting a defensive-back record with 9.5 sacks for a defense that started slowly but picked it up down the stretch.