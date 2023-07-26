Adams (quadriceps) was placed on the Seahawks' active/PUP list Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Adams missed nearly the entirety of the 2022 season after suffering a torn quadriceps muscle during a Week 1 win over Denver. The 2017 first-round pick received three straight All-Pro honors from 2018 to 2020 but has been plagued with injuries over the past two seasons. Head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that he's hopeful Adams will be ready to go for the Seahawks' season opener Sept. 10 versus the Rams.