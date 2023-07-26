Adams (quadriceps) was placed on the Seahawks PUP list Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Adams missed the final 17 games of Seattle's 2022 season after suffering a torn quadriceps muscle during their Week 1 win over Denver. The 2017 first-round pick received three straight All-Pro honors from 2018 to 2020 but has been plagued with injuries over the past two seasons. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that he's hopeful Adams will be ready for Week 1 ahead of the coming season.