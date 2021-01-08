Adams (shoulder/hand) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Rams after being listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Adams will fight through pain if he has to, stating Wednesday that he's willing to do "whatever it takes" to suit up against the Rams in what will be the first playoff appearance of his career, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. Not only is the three-time Pro Bowl safety contending with a right shoulder injury, according to Henderson, but he is also playing through two broken fingers on his left hand. The 106.3 passer rating Adams has surrendered over 46 targets in coverage this season is far from ideal. However, his 9.5 sacks in 12 appearances are three more than any other Seahawk defender this year.