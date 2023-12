Adams (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the 49ers.

Adams was able to log back-to-back full practice sessions to end the week and is set to suit up against the 49ers for the second time this season. Adams had six tackles (three solo) in the first matchup and has accumulated 44 tackles (31 solo) and two pass deflections in eight games this season.