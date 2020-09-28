Coach Pete Carroll said Adams has a "first-degree groin sprain" and is considered day-to-day, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Adams played just 53 of 82 defensive snaps (65 percent) due to the injury in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Cowboys. Carroll sounds optimistic, but he often is when it comes to Seahawks injuries. We'll have a better understanding when the team releases its first practice report Wednesday. The Seahawks are quite banged up on defense with LB Bruce Irvin (torn ACL) and S Marquise Blair (torn ACL) out for the season and Jordyn Brooks (knee) likely to miss a few games. Losing Adams would be a major hit even against the Dolphins in Week 4.