Adams posted nine tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's 20-15 win over Washington.
Adams has been remarkable as a pass rusher with the Seahawks, exceeding any reasonable expectations for the newcomer. The fourth-year safety has registered 9.5 sacks through 10 games, tied for seventh in the league. Every player ahead of him in the rankings has played at least 12 contests. Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports that Adams is dealing with a couple of broken fingers, but that's not expected to cause the All Pro to miss any time. Adams will look to hit double-digit sacks for the first time in his career next week against the Rams.