Adams (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The injury report was an "estimation of participation" since Seattle didn't practice Monday, per Boyle. Adams missed Sunday's loss to the Rams with soreness in his surgically-repaired quad, but that issue was not listed on Monday's report. Coach Pete Carroll said after Sunday's defeat that he expects Adams, who has 28 tackles and two passes defensed this season, to play Thursday night against the 49ers, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.