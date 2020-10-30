Adams (groin/illness) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Adams was expected to this week, but those plans were derailed after the All-Pro safety missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Adams returned to practice Friday, but even coach Pete Carroll is skeptical that he can return Sunday having only practiced once in the last month. Adams likely is a true game-time decision, and the final verdict on his status will be revealed about 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.