Adams recorded 12 tackles -- two for a loss -- and a sack in Sunday's 38-25 win over the Falcons.

Adams wasted no time asserting himself as the team's best defensive player Sunday, as he led the team in tackles and was an effective pass rusher, adding two QB hits as well. The All-Pro safety made Seattle's defense much more effective since he can rush the passer, clog up running lanes and play in coverage. His high tackle count is intriguing for fantasy purposes, too, as he averaged just 5.4 stops per game in 2019. He'll be an IDP monster if the tackle count remains high.