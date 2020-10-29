Adams (groin/illness) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Coach Pete Carroll said earlier Wednesday that Adams would practice in a limited fashion after missing the last three games with a groin injury, but the All-Pro safety ultimately sat out the session. Adams' status for Sunday's game against the 49ers was already uncertain due to his groin injury, and adding the illness casts further doubt on his availability. Thursday's session will be more revealing about his health. Ryan Neal will start at strong safety if Adams misses Sunday's divisional tilt.